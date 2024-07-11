Southern Co. (SO) Taps Sightline to Advance Climate Technology

Southern Company SO, a leading utility firm based in the United States, has joined forces with Sightline Climate to expedite the deployment of innovative solutions in climate technology. Sightline Climate is a leading market intelligence platform specializing in climate technology market data and insights.

Southern Company and Sightline Climate will work together to develop comprehensive datasets, frameworks and analysis tools to monitor the commercialization of climate technology. This includes identifying key industry players, evaluating projects, and analyzing factors like market demand, capital and economics. The Sightline platform will enable SO to assess the readiness of the climate tech sector and detect commercial opportunities.

In the rapidly evolving energy ecosystem, understanding market dynamics is crucial for companies like Southern Company to maintain competitiveness and drive the transition toward clean energy. By partnering with Sightline Climate, Southern Company aims to leverage insights into the new climate economy to make informed decisions on scaling up climate solutions.

SO has mentioned that its collaboration with Sightline Climate underscores its commitment to developing innovative solutions for its customers. The company plans to capitalize on the market insights and data-driven analyses provided by Sightline to drive impactful solutions. Sightline Climate has stated that Southern Company is the first utility company to join its Development Partners Program. Through this collaboration, Sightline aims to transition from mere commitments to actual deployment of solutions in climate tech.

Zacks Rank and Key Picks

Currently, SO has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks in the utility sector are National Fuel Gas Company NFG, Atmos Energy ATO and Portland General Electric POR. National Fuel Gas Companypresently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), while Atmos Energy and Portland General Electric carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) each. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

National Fuel Gas Company is an integrated energy company that owns natural gas assets in the prolific Appalachian basin and oil-producing assets in California. As natural gas has a lesser carbon footprint compared with other fossil fuels, it will play an important role in the global energy transition process. National Fuel Gas is well-positioned to capitalize on the growing global demand for the fuel in the future.

Atmos Energy is engaged in regulated natural gas distribution and storage business. It boasts nearly 73,000 miles of distribution and transmission mains and a large customer base with 3 million customers. With the growing demand for clean energy and a large customer base, the company’s outlook seems bright.

Portland General Electric generates, transmits and distributes electricity across the state of Oregon in the United States. The company generates power from a diverse mix of resources, including hydropower, coal, natural gas, solar and wind. PGE plans to achieve an 80% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions from the power supplied to Oregon retail customers by 2030. It also aims for a 100% reduction in emissions by 2040 to support the decarbonization of the energy sector.

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 5 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Southern Company (The) (SO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Portland General Electric Company (POR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Atmos Energy Corporation (ATO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

National Fuel Gas Company (NFG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.