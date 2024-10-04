Southern Co. (SO) Stock Declines While Market Improves: Some Information for Investors

Southern Co. (SO) ended the recent trading session at $90.31, demonstrating a -0.43% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.9%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.81%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.22%.

Heading into today, shares of the power company had gained 1.33% over the past month, lagging the Utilities sector's gain of 4.65% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.15% in that time.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Southern Co. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. In that report, analysts expect Southern Co. to post earnings of $1.31 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 7.75%. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $7.14 billion, indicating a 2.33% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $4.02 per share and a revenue of $26.47 billion, indicating changes of +10.14% and +4.8%, respectively, from the former year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Southern Co. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 0.15% rise in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Southern Co. currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

With respect to valuation, Southern Co. is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 22.58. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 17.78 for its industry.

We can additionally observe that SO currently boasts a PEG ratio of 3.25. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Utility - Electric Power industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.83.

The Utility - Electric Power industry is part of the Utilities sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 47, this industry ranks in the top 19% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

