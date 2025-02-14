Southern Co. (SO) Q4 Earnings Preview: What You Should Know Beyond the Headline Estimates

The upcoming report from Southern Co. (SO) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $0.51 per share, indicating a decline of 20.3% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $6.22 billion, representing an increase of 2.9% year over year.

The current level reflects an upward revision of 1.2% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Southern Co. metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus estimate for 'Operating Revenues- Southern Power' stands at $567.15 million. The estimate points to a change of +12.8% from the year-ago quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Operating Revenues- Southern Company Natural Gas' of $1.15 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -10.3%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Operating Revenues- Georgia Power - Wholesale Revenues' will likely reach $44.84 million. The estimate indicates a change of +15% from the prior-year quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Operating Revenues- Georgia Power - Other Revenues' should arrive at $198.66 million. The estimate suggests a change of +27.4% year over year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Operating Revenues- Mississippi Power - Retail Revenues' should come in at $221.11 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +1.4%.

Analysts predict that the 'Operating Revenues- Mississippi Power - Other Revenues' will reach $9.26 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +15.7%.

Analysts forecast 'Operating Revenues- Southern Company Gas - Gas Distribution Operations' to reach $926.59 million. The estimate indicates a change of -15.8% from the prior-year quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Operating Revenues- Natural Gas revenues' at $1.21 billion. The estimate indicates a change of -6.2% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Operating Revenues- Other' reaching $271.27 million. The estimate indicates a change of -5.5% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Operating Revenues- Alabama Power' will reach $1.82 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +11.8% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts expect 'Operating Revenues- Georgia Power' to come in at $2.37 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +2.3% year over year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Operating Revenues- Mississippi Power' will reach $358.11 million. The estimate suggests a change of +6.3% year over year.



Over the past month, shares of Southern Co. have returned +3.4% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.9% change. Currently, SO carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future.

