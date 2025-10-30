Southern Co. (SO) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended September 2025, Southern Co. (SO) reported revenue of $7.82 billion, up 7.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.60, compared to $1.43 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $7.54 billion, representing a surprise of +3.78%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +6.67%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.50.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Operating Revenues- Southern Power : $7.82 billion compared to the $598.56 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +1203.8% year over year.

: $7.82 billion compared to the $598.56 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +1203.8% year over year. Total retail sales : $42.37 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $42.35 billion.

: $42.37 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $42.35 billion. Operating Revenues- Southern Company Natural Gas : $734 million versus $729.93 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +7.6% change.

: $734 million versus $729.93 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +7.6% change. Operating Revenues- Natural Gas revenues : $734 million compared to the $861.8 million average estimate based on three analysts.

: $734 million compared to the $861.8 million average estimate based on three analysts. Operating Revenues- Georgia Power - Other Revenues : $271 million versus $220.22 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +29.7% change.

: $271 million versus $220.22 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +29.7% change. Operating Revenues- Mississippi Power - Retail Revenues : $302 million compared to the $263.7 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +9.4% year over year.

: $302 million compared to the $263.7 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +9.4% year over year. Operating Revenues- Southern Company Gas - Gas Distribution Operations : $668 million compared to the $685.39 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +8.4% year over year.

: $668 million compared to the $685.39 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +8.4% year over year. Operating Revenues- Southern Company Gas - Gas Marketing Services : $58 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $57.13 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +9.4%.

: $58 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $57.13 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +9.4%. Operating Revenues- Retail Electric : $5.71 billion versus $5.05 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +6.4% change.

: $5.71 billion versus $5.05 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +6.4% change. Operating Revenues- Alabama Power : $2.32 billion compared to the $2.14 billion average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +8.4% year over year.

: $2.32 billion compared to the $2.14 billion average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +8.4% year over year. Operating Revenues- Georgia Power : $3.77 billion versus $3.33 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +8.6% change.

: $3.77 billion versus $3.33 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +8.6% change. Operating Revenues- Mississippi Power: $480 million compared to the $403.96 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +16.5% year over year.

Here is how Southern Co. performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Shares of Southern Co. have returned -1.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

