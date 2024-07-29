Southern Co. (SO) Q2 Earnings Preview: What You Should Know Beyond the Headline Estimates

Wall Street analysts expect Southern Co. (SO) to post quarterly earnings of $0.91 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 15.2%. Revenues are expected to be $6.27 billion, up 9.1% from the year-ago quarter.

Over the last 30 days, there has been a downward revision of 1.5% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Southern Co. metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Operating Revenues- Southern Power' of $526.78 million. The estimate suggests a change of +0.3% year over year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Operating Revenues- Southern Company Natural Gas' should arrive at $967.39 million. The estimate indicates a change of +13.5% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Operating Revenues- Georgia Power - Wholesale Revenues' will reach $49.58 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +5.5%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Operating Revenues- Georgia Power - Other Revenues' should come in at $180.28 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +0.7%.

Analysts forecast 'Operating Revenues- Mississippi Power - Retail Revenues' to reach $237.95 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +4.8%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Operating Revenues- Mississippi Power - Other Revenues' reaching $8.89 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -11.1%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Operating Revenues- Southern Company Gas - Gas Distribution Operations' at $899.30 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +18.2%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Natural Gas revenues' will reach $1.01 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +18.8%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Operating Revenues- Other' will reach $229.63 million. The estimate indicates a change of +3% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts expect 'Operating Revenues- Alabama Power' to come in at $1.83 billion. The estimate points to a change of +8.2% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Operating Revenues- Georgia Power' stands at $2.60 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +8.8% from the prior-year quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Operating Revenues- Mississippi Power' will likely reach $336.77 million. The estimate suggests a change of +8.3% year over year.



Shares of Southern Co. have demonstrated returns of +5.9% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.2% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), SO is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.

Southern Company (The) (SO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

