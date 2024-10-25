Southern Co. (SO) Dips More Than Broader Market: What You Should Know

In the latest market close, Southern Co. (SO) reached $91.88, with a -1.85% movement compared to the previous day. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.03%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.61%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.56%.

Shares of the power company witnessed a gain of 5.24% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Utilities sector with its loss of 1.35% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.39%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Southern Co. in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on October 31, 2024. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $1.33, reflecting a 6.34% decrease from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $7.13 billion, up 2.15% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $4.02 per share and revenue of $26.48 billion, which would represent changes of +10.14% and +4.84%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Southern Co. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.14% higher. Right now, Southern Co. possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Southern Co. has a Forward P/E ratio of 23.27 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 17.52, so one might conclude that Southern Co. is trading at a premium comparatively.

It's also important to note that SO currently trades at a PEG ratio of 3.35. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Utility - Electric Power industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.78.

The Utility - Electric Power industry is part of the Utilities sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 90, finds itself in the top 36% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow SO in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.7% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Southern Company (The) (SO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.