Southern Co. (SO) Dips More Than Broader Market: What You Should Know

The most recent trading session ended with Southern Co. (SO) standing at $88.26, reflecting a -0.75% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.21% for the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.14%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.05%.

Shares of the power company witnessed a gain of 0.18% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Utilities sector with its loss of 1.95% and underperforming the S&P 500's gain of 5.94%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Southern Co. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on October 31, 2024. In that report, analysts expect Southern Co. to post earnings of $1.31 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 7.75%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $7.14 billion, up 2.33% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $4.02 per share and revenue of $26.47 billion. These totals would mark changes of +10.14% and +4.8%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Southern Co. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 0.15% upward. As of now, Southern Co. holds a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Southern Co. has a Forward P/E ratio of 22.14 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 17.34, so one might conclude that Southern Co. is trading at a premium comparatively.

It is also worth noting that SO currently has a PEG ratio of 3.19. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Utility - Electric Power industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.74 as of yesterday's close.

The Utility - Electric Power industry is part of the Utilities sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 50, positioning it in the top 20% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

