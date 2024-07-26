Southern Co. (SO) Ascends But Remains Behind Market: Some Facts to Note

In the latest trading session, Southern Co. (SO) closed at $82.17, marking a +0.62% move from the previous day. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.11%. At the same time, the Dow added 1.64%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.03%.

Shares of the power company witnessed a gain of 4.64% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Utilities sector with its gain of 0.83% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.16%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Southern Co. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on August 1, 2024. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.91, indicating a 15.19% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $6.27 billion, indicating a 9.12% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $4.01 per share and revenue of $26.52 billion, indicating changes of +9.86% and +5.03%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Southern Co. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 0.26% increase. Southern Co. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Southern Co. currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 20.38. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 16, which means Southern Co. is trading at a premium to the group.

Meanwhile, SO's PEG ratio is currently 2.93. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. As the market closed yesterday, the Utility - Electric Power industry was having an average PEG ratio of 2.56.

The Utility - Electric Power industry is part of the Utilities sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 57, putting it in the top 23% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

