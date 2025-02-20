Southern Co. Q4 Profit Decreases, Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - Southern Co. (SO) announced a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $534 million, or $0.49 per share. This compares with $855 million, or $0.78 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Southern Co. reported adjusted earnings of $544 million or $0.50 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.51 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 4.9% to $6.341 billion from $6.045 billion last year.

Southern Co. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $534 Mln. vs. $855 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.49 vs. $0.78 last year. -Revenue: $6.341 Bln vs. $6.045 Bln last year.

