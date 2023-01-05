Southern Co names insider Chris Womack as CEO

Adds details, Womack's background

Jan 5 (Reuters) - Power provider Southern Co SO.N said on Thursday it had appointed Chris Womack, president and top boss of its subsidiary Georgia Power, as the company's chief executive officer, effective March 31.

Womack, 64, will replace Tom Fanning as both CEO and president of the company. Fanning will assume the role of executive chairman of the board.

Womack was appointed as CEO of Georgia Power in 2021.

