Southern Co names insider Chris Womack as CEO

Credit: REUTERS/Staff Photographer

January 05, 2023 — 07:19 am EST

Written by Sourasis Bose for Reuters ->

Jan 5 (Reuters) - Power provider Southern Co SO.N said on Thursday it had appointed Chris Womack, president and top boss of its subsidiary Georgia Power, as the company's chief executive officer, effective March 31.

Womack, 64, will replace Tom Fanning as both CEO and president of the company. Fanning will assume the role of executive chairman of the board.

Womack was appointed as CEO of Georgia Power in 2021.

