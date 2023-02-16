Southern Co beats profit estimates as power usage soars

Feb 16 (Reuters) - U.S. energy firm Southern Co SO.N beat estimates for fourth-quarter profit on Thursday, helped by higher rates and increased power usage.

The Atlanta, Georgia-based utilities company posted adjusted earnings of 26 cents per share, compared with average analysts' expectations of 24 cents per share, according to Refinitiv data.

An "extremely frigid Christmas weekend" due to winter storm Elliott pushed electric demand to nearly 38,000 megawatts, Chief Executive Officer Thomas Fanning said in a statement.

The company also benefited from an increase in the number of customers, which partially offset higher non-fuel operations and maintenance costs.

The company's quarterly loss narrowed to $87 million from $215 million a year earlier.

Southern's fourth-quarter revenue was $7.1 billion, higher than the estimated $5.46 billion, according to Refinitiv data.

Shares were up 1.1% on low volumes in premarket trading after the company reported results.

(Reporting by Arshreet Singh; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar)

