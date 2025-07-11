Southern Co Appoints Poroch As CFO

(RTTNews) - The Southern Company (SO), a gas and electric utility holding company, on Friday announced that its senior vice president, comptroller, and chief accounting officer David Poroch, has been appointed as executive vice president and chief financial officer with effect from July 31.

Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Daniel Tucker has announced his plans to retire. Tucker will move into a senior advisory role reporting to the CEO until his retirement on October 1.

Poroch and Tucker will join Chairman, President, and CEO Chris Womack on the second-quarterearnings callset for July 31.

Tucker joined Southern Company in 1998 and became CFO in September 2021.

Poroch joined Southern Company in 2012 as vice president and chief audit executive of Southern Company Services. Before joining Southern Company, Poroch spent nearly 20 years in the utilities sector at Deloitte & Touche LLP, where he was a partner.

On Thursday, Southern Company closed trading 1.41% higher at $93.26 on New York Stock Exchange.

