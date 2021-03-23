Markets
Southern California Gas Commits To Achieve Net Zero Emissions By 2045 - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Gas utility Southern California Gas Co. (SoCalGas), a subsidiary of Sempra Energy (SRE), announced Tuesday its bold commitment to achieve net zero greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions in its operations and delivery of energy by 2045.

This commitment makes SoCalGas the largest gas distribution utility in North America to set a net zero target including scopes 1, 2, and 3 GHG emissions, which would eliminate not only its own direct emissions, but also those generated by customers' energy delivered by SoCalGas' energy infrastructure.

SoCalGas' commitment aligns with the Paris Climate Agreement's recommendations and reflects the company's focus on supporting California with a resilient gas grid through the energy transition to support a carbon neutral economy.

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

