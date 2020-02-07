Southern California Edison Files 2020-22 Wildfire Mitigation Plan

(RTTNews) - Southern California Edison said it filed its proposed 2020-22 Wildfire Mitigation Plan with the California Public Utilities Commission. The company plans to invest about $3.8 billion to implement the 2020-22 Wildfire Mitigation Plan.

The company noted that its multiyear plan builds on the progress made last year to reduce the risk of fire ignitions caused by utility infrastructure.

In 2020, SCE proposes to install at least 700 circuit miles of covered conductor, reducing ignitions caused by objects that contact distribution power lines or conductor-to-conductor contact.

It proposes to install fast-acting fuses at more than 3,000 locations. The fuses help interrupt electric current more quickly and reduce the risk of ignitions.

The company also proposes to deploy at least 375 weather stations. By year's end, the company will have one of the country's largest, densest networks of weather stations.

