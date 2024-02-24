Southern California Bancorp (BCAL) Price Target Increased by 7.89% to 20.91

The average one-year price target for Southern California Bancorp (NasdaqCM:BCAL) has been revised to 20.91 / share. This is an increase of 7.89% from the prior estimate of 19.38 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 18.18 to a high of 24.15 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 39.03% from the latest reported closing price of 15.04 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 48 funds or institutions reporting positions in Southern California Bancorp. This is an increase of 10 owner(s) or 26.32% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BCAL is 1.07%, an increase of 66.72%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 35.61% to 10,563K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Castle Creek Capital Partners VI holds 2,341K shares representing 12.73% ownership of the company.

Alliancebernstein holds 1,748K shares representing 9.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,790K shares, representing a decrease of 2.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BCAL by 27.77% over the last quarter.

Fourthstone holds 1,487K shares representing 8.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,827K shares, representing a decrease of 22.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BCAL by 10.09% over the last quarter.

Endeavour Capital Advisors holds 1,102K shares representing 5.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,101K shares, representing an increase of 0.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BCAL by 3.38% over the last quarter.

FJ Capital Management holds 559K shares representing 3.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

