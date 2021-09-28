Southern Brazil sanitation firm contracts BNDES for $187 mln IPO

US Markets

SAO PAULO, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Corsan, a state-run sanitation company in Brazil's southern state of Rio Grande do Sul, on Tuesday said it contracted federal development bank BNDES to advise on its privatization via an initial public offering of at least 1 billion reais ($187.44 million).

Companhia Riograndense de Saneamento, as the company is formally known, said it would use the funds to invest in expanded sewage treatment.

The company expects to hold the IPO in February.

($1 = 5.3349 reais)

