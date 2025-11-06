Southern Banc Company Inc. Reveals Advance In Q1 Bottom Line

(RTTNews) - Southern Banc Company Inc. (SRNN.OB) revealed a profit for its first quarter that Increased, from last year

The company's bottom line came in at $0.188 million, or $0.25 per share. This compares with $0.176 million, or $0.23 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 4.7% to $2.25 million from $2.15 million last year.

Southern Banc Company Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $0.188 Mln. vs. $0.176 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.25 vs. $0.23 last year. -Revenue: $2.25 Mln vs. $2.15 Mln last year.

