Southern Archipelago Ltd Convenes 2024 AGM

Southern Archipelago Ltd held its Annual General Meeting (AGM) on April 25, 2024, at the Singapore Yacht Club, with Executive Director and CFO John Lee Yow Meng chairing the event. The meeting proceeded with a quorum present, addressing the formalities and resolutions outlined in the Notice of AGM. Notably, Non-Executive Director Siaw Lu Howe was absent and had conveyed his apologies.

