Southern Arc Welcomes New Board Members

May 24, 2024 — 08:07 pm EDT

Southern ARC Minerals (TSE:SA.H) has released an update.

Southern Arc Minerals Inc. has announced the addition of Vince Boon and Murray Flanigan to their board of directors, both bringing extensive financial expertise to the company. Flanigan, in particular, offers a history of senior financial roles in various sectors including mining and technology. Concurrently, the company expresses gratitude to outgoing directors Carlile, Andrews, and Klid for their contributions.

