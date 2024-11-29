Southern Alliance Mining Revamps Board Leadership

Southern Alliance Mining Ltd. (SG:QNS) has released an update.

Southern Alliance Mining Ltd. has announced significant changes to its Board of Directors, with Dato’ Gainneos Jacob Goldie stepping up as the Independent Non-Executive Chairman. The reconstitution of the Board and its committees aims to strengthen governance and strategic oversight as the company navigates future opportunities.

