News & Insights

World Markets

Southern African bloc renews commitment to fight armed groups in eastern Congo

Credit: REUTERS/IHSAAN HAFFEJEE

March 23, 2024 — 06:37 pm EDT

Written by Ange Adihe Kasongo for Reuters ->

KINSHASA, March 23 (Reuters) - Southern African regional leaders on Saturday reiterated their commitment to their peacekeeping mission in restive eastern Congo and condemned a letter of protest by Rwanda written last month opposing United Nations support for the mission.

The Southern African Development Community (SADC) deployed its Mission to the Democratic Republic of Congo (SAMIDRC) on Dec. 15 to assist the Congolese government in restoring peace and security in the east, where violent clashes have escalated.

Leaders meeting at a summit in Zambia's capital Lusaka on Saturday reiterated a commitment from SADC's mutual defence pact stating that "an armed attack against one shall be deemed a threat to regional peace and security," they said in a statement.

Congo is one of the bloc's 16 members.

SADC's members approved the mission in eastern Congo in May 2023 with a mandate to support the Congolese army in its fight against armed rebel groups.

The regional leaders said they disapproved of a letter Rwanda sent to the United Nations Security Council in February opposing its plan to support the Southern African mission.

Regional forces from East Africa, deployed in November 2022, began leaving Congo in December.

The United Nations peacekeeping mission in eastern Congo has also begun withdrawing its troops.

(Reporting by Ange Adihe Kasongo; Writing by Portia Crowe; Editing by Daniel Wallis)

((Portia.Crowe@thomsonreuters.com; +221785893440;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

World Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.