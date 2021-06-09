Southeast Asia's Grab says to complete $40 bln SPAC merger in Q4

SINGAPORE, June 9 (Reuters) - Southeast Asia's Grab, which is going public through a merger worth $40 billion with special-purpose acquisition company Altimeter Growth Corp AGC.O said on Wednesday it expects to complete the business combination during the fourth quarter.

The company had previously said it aimed to close the deal by July.

(Reporting by Anshuman Daga and Aradhana Aravindan; Editing by Martin Petty)

((aradhana.aravindan@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.