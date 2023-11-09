Southeast Asia's Grab Holdings posts first adjusted core profit

Adds background throughout

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Grab Holdings GRAB.O on Thursday reported an adjusted core profit for the third quarter, its first ever, driven by cost-reduction measures and strong demand for its food delivery and ride-share services.

Shares surged as much as 11% in premarket trading after the company posted better-than-expected quarterly revenue and narrowed its core loss expectations for the full year.

Earlier this year, Grab announced a major restructuring to lower costs, with measures including cuts to its cloud bill and consumer and worker incentives.

In June, the company reduced around 1,000 roles, or about 11% of its workforce, in its biggest round of layoffs since the start of the pandemic.

Grab reported adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) of $29 million for the third quarter ended Sept. 30.

Revenue jumped 61% to $615 million, beating analysts' estimate of $590.6 million, according to LSEG data.

Grab now expects 2023 revenue in the range of $2.31 billion to $2.33 billion, compared with its earlier forecast of between $2.2 billion and $2.3 billion.

The range for full-year adjusted core loss is now $20 million to $25 million, compared to between $30 million and $40 million earlier.

Grab listed on the Nasdaq in December 2021 through a merger with a special-purpose acquisition company.

(Reporting by Yuvraj Malik in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

