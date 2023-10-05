Southeast Asian ministers committed to eventually eliminating crop burning

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian agriculture and forestry ministers on Friday agreed to take collective action to minimise and eventually eliminate crop burning in the region.

The ministers also agreed to review and update existing regulations and guidelines with the aim of phasing out the use of antimicrobials in food production, they said in a joint statement.

