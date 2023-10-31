Southeast Asia internet economy to grow 11% y/y in 2023

Adds details in paragraphs 3-4

SINGAPORE, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Southeast Asia's internet economy is expected to grow 11% year-on-year in 2023, slowing from last year's 20% growth, an industry report showed on Wednesday.

The annual report published jointly by Alphabet GOOGL.O's Google, Singapore state investor Temasek Holdings and global business consultants Bain & Company, also said the region's internet economy is seen worth $295 billion by 2025, down from a previous estimate of $330 billion.

"Digital economy sectors are showing positive growth trajectories, with travel and transport on track to exceed pre-pandemic levels by 2024," the companies said in a joint statement.

The region of 11 countries and more than half a billion people has a young population, widespread smartphone usage, and a growing middle class, making it one of the world's fastest growing internet markets.

(Reporting by Chen Lin; Editing by Kanupriya Kapoor)

((Lin.Chen@tr.com; Twitter @chenlin_sg;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.