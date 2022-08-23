South32's Appin coal mine workers to begin industrial action - union

Adds background, union comment

Aug 24 (Reuters) - South32 Ltd's S32.AX Appin coal mine workers will stage a partial strike for a week from Wednesday to negotiate higher pay, Australia's Mining & Energy Union said on Wednesday.

The move comes as Australian coal miners are seeing a boom in business, thanks to a surge in demand from Europe, which is trying to cut its reliance on Russian coal.

"Now that coal prices and profits are booming and inflation is rising, workers are seeking to have these changed conditions reflected in their new Enterprise Agreement," said Bob Timbs, the union's South Western District vice president.

Appin workers plan to stop work for five to six hours across all shifts at the metallurgical coal mine starting Wednesday night till Aug. 31.

South32, which will report its full-year earnings on Thursday, was not immediately available for comment.

