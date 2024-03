March 20 (Reuters) - Australia's South32 S32.AX on Wednesday said it is withdrawing its forecast for Australia Manganese after the diversified miner was forced to temporarily suspend operations at its 60% owned Groote Eylandt Mining Company Pty Ltd.

(Reporting by Roushni Nair in Bengaluru)

((Roushni.Nair@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.