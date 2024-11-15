News & Insights

Stocks

South32 Updates Daily Buy-Back Amid Strategic Shift

November 15, 2024 — 03:47 am EST

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

South32 Ltd. (AU:S32) has released an update.

South32 Limited has announced an update to its daily buy-back notification, which has been lodged on the Australian Securities Exchange and is also disclosed on the Johannesburg and London Stock Exchanges. As a globally diversified mining and metals company, South32 is working towards reshaping its portfolio towards commodities critical for a low-carbon future. This move is part of their strategy to maximize the value of their resources for investors.

For further insights into AU:S32 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.