South32 Updates Daily Buy-Back Amid Strategic Shift

South32 Limited has announced an update to its daily buy-back notification, which has been lodged on the Australian Securities Exchange and is also disclosed on the Johannesburg and London Stock Exchanges. As a globally diversified mining and metals company, South32 is working towards reshaping its portfolio towards commodities critical for a low-carbon future. This move is part of their strategy to maximize the value of their resources for investors.

