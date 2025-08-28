SOUTH32 Swings To Profit In FY25 With Revenue Growth; Shares Down

(RTTNews) - SOUTH32 Ltd. (SHTLF), an Australian metal and mining company, on Thursday reported swinging back to profit for the fiscal year 2025, aided by strong revenue from continuing operations. However, the underlying revenue declined by 8%.

In London, the stock is trading 6.77% lower at 129.96 pence.

In the full year, profit attributable to members was $213 million, compared to a loss of $203 million a year ago.

The basic earnings per share were 4.7 US cents, compared to a loss of 4.5 US cents last year.

The company reported 75% increased underlying earnings attributable to shareholders of $666 million from $380 million a year ago.

Underlying earnings per share improved 76% to 14.8 US cents from 8.4 US cents in the prior year.

Underlying EBIT increased 37% to $1.21 billion from $0.89 billion last year.

Underlying EBIT margin improved by 5.4% to 16.5% from 11.1% a year ago.

Underlying EBITDA rose by 7% to $1.93 billion from $1.80 billion a year ago.

Revenue from continuing operations expanded by 17% to $5.78 billion from $4.92 billion last year.

However, underlying revenue decreased by 8% to $7.61 billion from $8.30 billion a year ago.

Further, the Board has resolved to pay a final dividend of 2.6 US cents per share. The record date is September 19, and the payment date is October 16.

In addition, the company will extend $2.5 billion capital management program by 12 months to September 11, 2026, with $144 million remaining.

Looking forward to the year 2026, production guidance remains unchanged except for Mozal Aluminium and Cannington as stated by the company.

Mozal Aluminium production is expected to be 240 thousand tonnes in FY26, reflecting fewer pots in operation, lower than 355 thousand tonnes in FY25.

Cannington payable zinc equivalent production is expected to be 200.6 thousand tonnes in FY26, lower than 234.2 thousand tonnes in FY25.

Looking ahead to 2027, the company expects 4% production growth at Worsley Alumina as the refinery returns towards nameplate capacity with improved access to bauxite.

Sierra Gorda production growth for 2027 is expected to be 5% due to higher planned copper grades.

