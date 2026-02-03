South32 (SHTLF) Price Target Increased by 40.70% to 3.14

The average one-year price target for South32 (OTCPK:SHTLF) has been revised to $3.14 / share. This is an increase of 40.70% from the prior estimate of $2.23 dated December 5, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $2.14 to a high of $3.93 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 21.10% from the latest reported closing price of $2.59 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 177 funds or institutions reporting positions in South32. This is an decrease of 40 owner(s) or 18.43% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SHTLF is 0.08%, an increase of 23.72%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 16.83% to 333,807K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 65,157K shares representing 1.46% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 64,352K shares , representing an increase of 1.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SHTLF by 2.14% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 40,384K shares representing 0.90% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 39,859K shares , representing an increase of 1.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SHTLF by 15.14% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 29,673K shares representing 0.66% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 29,356K shares , representing an increase of 1.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SHTLF by 3.66% over the last quarter.

EFA - iShares MSCI EAFE ETF holds 15,499K shares representing 0.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,247K shares , representing an increase of 1.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SHTLF by 6.02% over the last quarter.

EFV - iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF holds 12,880K shares representing 0.29% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,586K shares , representing an increase of 72.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SHTLF by 214.23% over the last quarter.

