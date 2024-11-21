South32 Showcases Sierra Gorda’s Sustainable Future

South32 Ltd. (AU:S32) has released an update.

South32 Limited has announced the availability of a new presentation following a site visit to Sierra Gorda, emphasizing its commitment to sustainable resource development. The company, known for its diversified mining and metals operations across Australia, Southern Africa, and South America, continues to steer its portfolio towards commodities essential for a low-carbon future. This move aligns with South32’s overarching goal of leveraging natural resources to improve lives globally.

