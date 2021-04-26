South32 Q3 Metallurgical Coal Production Surges

(RTTNews) - Australian mining and metals company South32 Limited (SOUHY.PK, SHTLF.PK) reported that its third-quarter production of metallurgical coal increased 34% to 1.57 million tonnes, from 1.17 million tonnes in the same quarter last year.

Metallurgical coal sales for the quarter rose 10% to 1.54 million tonnes from the previous year.

Worsley Alumina saleable alumina production increased by 1% to 2.89 million tonnes in the nine months ended March 2021.

Hillside Aluminium saleable production decreased by 1% to 537 thousand tonnes in the nine months ended March 2021 as the smelter continued to test its maximum technical capacity, despite the impact from increased load-shedding.

South Africa Energy Coal saleable production decreased by 14% to 15.0 million tonnes in the nine months ended March 2021 with reduced demand from Eskom impacting domestic sales.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.