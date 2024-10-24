South32 Passes Key Resolutions at 2024 AGM

South32 Ltd. (AU:S32) has released an update.

South32 Limited, a global mining and metals company, successfully passed all resolutions at its 2024 Annual General Meeting, including the re-election of directors and approval of executive awards. The company’s commitment to reshaping its portfolio towards low-carbon future commodities was reaffirmed. This outcome highlights South32’s strategic direction and solid investor support, making it a stock to watch in the evolving resource sector.

