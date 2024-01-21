South32 misses output estimates, puts Colombia nickel unit under review

Quarterly manganese ore output falls 14%

Jan 22 (Reuters) - Australian miner South32 S32.AX logged an unexpectedly sharp drop in metallurgical coal production and put its nickel operations under review, saying it was focused on costs given a slowdown in the global economy that has hurt commodity prices.

The miner on Monday posted a near 50% drop in second-quarter metallurgical coal output as it completed major work at an underground mine at its Illawarra operation, while its quarterly manganese production also missed estimates.

Its shares fell as much as 5.3% after the production report was released then recouped some losses to trade down 2.3%, underperforming the broader market .AXJO, which was up 0.5%.

South32, the world's biggest producer of manganese, which is used to strengthen steel and increasingly in batteries, reported a nearly 14% drop in quarterly manganese ore output at 1,272 thousand wet metric tons (kwmt), below Macquarie's estimate of 1,312 kwmt.

However, it cut the production forecast for Brazil Alumina by 7% due to third-party power outages and maintenance and also lowered annual production guidance for Mozal Aluminium by 12%, where it is cutting output as part of a recovery plan.

