South32 Ltd. Updates on Stock Buy-Back Progress

South32 Ltd. (AU:S32) has released an update.
South32 Ltd. has announced a daily update on their ongoing stock buy-back program, reporting the repurchase of 446,938 ordinary shares on the previous day, adding to a total of over 8.5 million shares bought back. This buy-back initiative is part of the company’s strategy to manage its capital structure, potentially boosting shareholder value.
