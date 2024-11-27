South32 Ltd. Updates on Share Buy-Back Program

South32 Ltd. (AU:S32) has released an update.
South32 Ltd. has announced an update on its ongoing on-market share buy-back program, having repurchased a total of 10,929,610 ordinary fully paid securities as of November 28, 2024. This strategic move is part of the company’s efforts to optimize its capital structure and enhance shareholder value.
