SOUTH32 LTD (LSE:S32) Price Target Decreased by 5.30% to 225.26

The average one-year price target for SOUTH32 LTD (LSE:S32) has been revised to 225.26 / share. This is an decrease of 5.30% from the prior estimate of 237.87 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 181.00 to a high of 306.45 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 33.13% from the latest reported closing price of 169.20 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 10 funds or institutions reporting positions in SOUTH32 LTD. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to S32 is 0.46%, a decrease of 13.43%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.84% to 6,939K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

MMIUX - MassMutual Select T. Rowe Price International Equity Fund Class I holds 1,775K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IDOG - ALPS International Sector Dividend Dogs ETF holds 1,442K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,230K shares, representing an increase of 14.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in S32 by 6.15% over the last quarter.

JCRAX - ALPS holds 1,249K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

John Hancock Funds II - International Strategic Equity Allocation Fund Class NAV holds 740K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 926K shares, representing a decrease of 25.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in S32 by 31.01% over the last quarter.

JOHN HANCOCK VARIABLE INSURANCE TRUST - Strategic Equity Allocation Trust Series NAV holds 649K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 669K shares, representing a decrease of 3.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in S32 by 18.84% over the last quarter.

