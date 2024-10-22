South32 Ltd. Executes Strategic Share Buy-Back

South32 Ltd. (AU:S32) has released an update.

South32 Ltd. has announced an on-market share buy-back totaling over 5.7 million shares, with a recent purchase value of approximately $1.38 million. The company is executing this buy-back at prices ranging from $3.61 to $3.65 per share. This strategy is part of South32’s ongoing efforts to optimize its capital structure and enhance shareholder value.

