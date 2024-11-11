South32 Ltd. Enhances Shareholder Value with Buy-Back

South32 Ltd. (AU:S32) has released an update.

South32 Ltd. has updated its ongoing on-market buy-back program, revealing the purchase of 258,850 shares on the previous day, bringing the total number of shares bought back so far to over 8.2 million. This strategic move reflects the company’s efforts to enhance shareholder value by reducing the number of outstanding shares.

