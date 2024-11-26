South32 Ltd. Announces Update on Share Buy-Back

South32 Ltd. (AU:S32) has released an update.
South32 Ltd. has announced an update on its ongoing on-market buy-back program, with a total of 378,592 ordinary shares repurchased on the previous day. This move is part of the company’s strategy to return capital to shareholders and enhance shareholder value. Such buy-back activities often indicate management’s confidence in the company’s financial health.
