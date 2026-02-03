South32 Limited - Depositary Receipt (SOUHY) Price Target Increased by 34.51% to 15.80

The average one-year price target for South32 Limited - Depositary Receipt (OTCPK:SOUHY) has been revised to $15.80 / share. This is an increase of 34.51% from the prior estimate of $11.75 dated December 20, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $14.69 to a high of $16.97 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 30.58% from the latest reported closing price of $12.10 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 15 funds or institutions reporting positions in South32 Limited - Depositary Receipt. This is an decrease of 4 owner(s) or 21.05% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SOUHY is 0.03%, an increase of 71.33%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.74% to 2,019K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PRPFX - Permanent Portfolio Class I holds 500K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Pacific Heights Asset Management holds 500K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Great Lakes Advisors holds 441K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 392K shares , representing an increase of 11.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SOUHY by 60.43% over the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 403K shares. No change in the last quarter.

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA holds 79K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 63K shares , representing an increase of 19.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SOUHY by 17.49% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.