World Markets

South32 CEO "optimistic" about finalising South African thermal coal exit this year

Contributor
Helen Reid Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/David Gray

South32 CEO Mike Fraser on Wednesday said he is still "positively optimistic" that the company will close the sale of its South Africa Energy Coal (SAEC) assets to unlisted Seriti Resources this year, though the deal has taken longer than he anticipated.

JOHANNESBURG, Oct 7 (Reuters) - South32 S32.AX CEO Mike Fraser on Wednesday said he is still "positively optimistic" that the company will close the sale of its South Africa Energy Coal (SAEC) assets to unlisted Seriti Resources this year, though the deal has taken longer than he anticipated.

The deal, which will increase Seriti's share of the thermal coal market supplying state power firm Eskom, had to secure approval from South Africa's mines ministry and competition authorities.

South Africa's Competition Commission last month recommended the Competition Tribunal approve the deal.

(Reporting by Helen Reid Editing by Tanisha Heiberg)

((Helen.Reid@thomsonreuters.com; +27 66 156 5214;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest World Markets Videos

    JPMorgan to Move $230 Billion Assets to Germany in Brexit Shift

    JPMorgan Chase & Co. is moving about 200 billion euros ($230 billion) from the U.K. to Frankfurt as a result of Britain’s exit from the European Union. Hubertus Vaeth, managing director of Frankfurt Main Finance, comments on the move on Bloomberg.

    Sep 24, 2020

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore World Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular