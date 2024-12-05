South32 Boosts CEO’s Equity Stake with Incentive Plan

South32 Ltd. (AU:S32) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

South32 Ltd. announced a change in the director’s interest as CEO Graham Kerr received an allocation of 1,476,251 rights under the South32 Equity Incentive Plan at no cost. This move increases Kerr’s holdings to over 4.9 million rights, reflecting the company’s ongoing commitment to aligning leadership incentives with long-term shareholder value.

For further insights into AU:S32 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.