South32 Boosts CEO’s Equity Stake with Incentive Plan

December 05, 2024 — 01:48 am EST

South32 Ltd. (AU:S32) has released an update.

South32 Ltd. announced a change in the director’s interest as CEO Graham Kerr received an allocation of 1,476,251 rights under the South32 Equity Incentive Plan at no cost. This move increases Kerr’s holdings to over 4.9 million rights, reflecting the company’s ongoing commitment to aligning leadership incentives with long-term shareholder value.

