South32 (ASX:S32) Price Target Decreased by 7.79% to 4.52

The average one-year price target for South32 (ASX:S32) has been revised to 4.52 / share. This is an decrease of 7.79% from the prior estimate of 4.91 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 3.74 to a high of 5.98 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 16.60% from the latest reported closing price of 3.88 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 337 funds or institutions reporting positions in South32. This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 2.12% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to S32 is 0.24%, an increase of 5.87%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.67% to 561,498K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 60,729K shares representing 1.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 60,618K shares, representing an increase of 0.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in S32 by 11.63% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 35,256K shares representing 0.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 35,027K shares, representing an increase of 0.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in S32 by 0.31% over the last quarter.

TRIGX - T. Rowe Price International Value Equity Fund holds 31,043K shares representing 0.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 31,465K shares, representing a decrease of 1.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in S32 by 13.34% over the last quarter.

TROSX - T. Rowe Price Overseas Stock Fund holds 30,006K shares representing 0.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 30,052K shares, representing a decrease of 0.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in S32 by 12.61% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 24,373K shares representing 0.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 24,594K shares, representing a decrease of 0.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in S32 by 14.72% over the last quarter.

