South32 (ASX:S32) Price Target Decreased by 7.52% to 3.80

The average one-year price target for South32 (ASX:S32) has been revised to 3.80 / share. This is an decrease of 7.52% from the prior estimate of 4.11 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 3.13 to a high of 5.04 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 29.18% from the latest reported closing price of 2.94 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 43 funds or institutions reporting positions in South32. This is a decrease of 263 owner(s) or 85.95% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to S32 is 0.18%, a decrease of 8.03%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.45% to 18,462K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

TCIEX - TIAA-CREF International Equity Index Fund Institutional Class holds 6,104K shares representing 0.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,281K shares, representing a decrease of 2.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in S32 by 12.02% over the last quarter.

QCSTRX - Stock Account Class R1 holds 3,863K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 86K shares, representing an increase of 97.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in S32 by 3,928.24% over the last quarter.

NOINX - Northern International Equity Index Fund holds 1,246K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FDT - First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund holds 738K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 950K shares, representing a decrease of 28.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in S32 by 35.02% over the last quarter.

SA FUNDS INVESTMENT TRUST - SA International Value Fund holds 637K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.