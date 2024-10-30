South32 Announces Update on Daily Buy-Back Program

South32 Ltd. (AU:S32) has released an update.

South32 Limited has announced an update to its daily buy-back notification, which has been lodged on the Australian Securities Exchange and is also available for inspection on the Johannesburg and London Stock Exchanges. The company, known for its diversified mining and metals operations, continues to focus on reshaping its portfolio towards commodities vital for a low-carbon future. This strategic move highlights South32’s commitment to maximizing shareholder value while aligning with global sustainability trends.

