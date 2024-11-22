News & Insights

Stocks

South32 Announces Daily Share Buy-Back Update

November 22, 2024 — 03:27 am EST

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

South32 Ltd. (AU:S32) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

South32 Limited has announced an update on their daily share buy-back plan, as disclosed on the Australian, Johannesburg, and London stock exchanges. This move is part of South32’s ongoing strategy to manage capital effectively while focusing on commodities essential for a low-carbon future. The company remains committed to leveraging its diversified portfolio in mining and metals to drive sustainable growth.

For further insights into AU:S32 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.