South32 Announces Daily Share Buy-Back Update

South32 Ltd. (AU:S32) has released an update.
South32 Limited has announced an update on their daily share buy-back plan, as disclosed on the Australian, Johannesburg, and London stock exchanges. This move is part of South32’s ongoing strategy to manage capital effectively while focusing on commodities essential for a low-carbon future. The company remains committed to leveraging its diversified portfolio in mining and metals to drive sustainable growth.
