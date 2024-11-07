News & Insights

Stocks

South32 Announces Daily Share Buy-Back Update

November 07, 2024 — 03:17 am EST

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

South32 Ltd. (AU:S32) has released an update.

South32 Limited has announced an update on its daily share buy-back program, which has been filed on major stock exchanges, including the Australian, Johannesburg, and London Stock Exchanges. As a globally diversified mining and metals company, South32 is actively working to reshape its portfolio towards commodities crucial for a low-carbon future. This move signals the company’s commitment to enhancing shareholder value while focusing on sustainable resource development.

For further insights into AU:S32 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.