South32 Announces Daily Share Buy-Back Update

South32 Ltd. (AU:S32) has released an update.

South32 Limited has announced an update on its daily share buy-back program, which has been filed on major stock exchanges, including the Australian, Johannesburg, and London Stock Exchanges. As a globally diversified mining and metals company, South32 is actively working to reshape its portfolio towards commodities crucial for a low-carbon future. This move signals the company’s commitment to enhancing shareholder value while focusing on sustainable resource development.

