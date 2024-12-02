South32 Announces Cessation of Securities via Buy-Back

South32 Ltd. (AU:S32) has released an update.
South32 Limited has announced the cessation of 3,700,968 fully paid ordinary securities due to an on-market buy-back as of November 29, 2024. This move is part of the company’s strategy to manage its capital structure and potentially enhance shareholder value. Investors and market enthusiasts may find this development noteworthy as it reflects ongoing financial maneuvers within the company.
