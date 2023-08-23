South32 and workers at Appin mine fail to reach agreement - union

Rewrites throughout, adds strike details, background

Aug 24 (Reuters) - The Australian trade union Collieries' Staff and Officials Association (CSOA) said on Thursday that workers at Australian diversified miner South32's S32.AX Appin mine had failed to reach an agreement with the company over an industrial dispute.

Supervisors at South32's Appin coal mine will continue their work stoppage till at least Sept. 1, the union said.

The dispute was about "having a reasonable work/life balance" such as access to leaves and certainty around weekend work, according to the CSOA.

"Despite members attending the meeting in good faith, South32 refused to put forward a fair and decent offer on conditions and wages," said CSOA lead organiser Belinda Giblin.

Workers at the Appin mine have now been negotiating with the company for over eight months and is now seeking assistance from a government body to resolve the dispute.

They have lodged a bargaining dispute in the Fair Work Commission, the Australian industrial relations tribunal.

South32 and the Fair Work Commission did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

The trade union on Tuesday notified that it would extend the strike to Sept. 1, while indicating chances of a further extension.

The company has been in talks with the workers at the mine but have repeatedly failed to reach an agreement over the deadlock.

(Reporting by Rishav Chatterjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber and Maju Samuel)

((Rishav.Chatterjee@thomsonreuters.com;))

